NORFOLK – The 47th Commencement of Northeast Community College was held on Saturday, May 16, however, due to the ongoing Directed Health Measures that are in effect due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s event was a virtual ceremony.
As of Monday, May 4, some 891 students, including those earning more than one degree, and 220 who completed their studies this past summer and fall, are listed in the commencement program. The 891 students earned 983 degrees; 59 students earned two degrees, 12 earned three degrees, and three earned four degrees.
Colton Kastning, Ponca, gave the student address. He earned an Associate of Arts Degree in Business Administration. Adam Peterson, speech and theatre instructor, gave the faculty address.
The ceremony may be viewed online anytime at http://www.team1sports.com/northeastcc.
Students from the York area receiving degrees included: Christine Bauer of Seward, Associate of Arts Degree; Vanessa Velasco of Shelby, Associate of Arts Degree; Brittany Merry of Osceola, Associate Degree in Nursing; Tanner Parsons of Clarks, Associate of Science Degree; Holden Vavricek of Shelby, Associate of Science Degree; Emily Noyd of Stromsburg, Associate of Science Degree; Tyler Cast of York, Associate of Applied Science Degree in Agriculture – Agribusiness; Kalin Gabriel of Stromsburg, Associate of Applied Science Degree in Agriculture – Agronomy; Tessa Byrd of Clarks, Associate of Applied Science Degree in Agriculture – Animal Science; Camille Micek of Shelby, Associate of Applied Science Degree in Business and Certificate in Banking; Preston Plock of Stromsburg, Associate of Applied Science Degree in Drafting; Jackson Snoberger of Aurora, Associate of Applied Science Degree in Electrical Construction and Control; Kelsey Bigelow of Milligan, Associate of Applied Science Degree in Media Arts; Rachel Sundberg of Clarks, Associate of Applied Science Degree in Physical Therapist Assistant; Kyle Gierhan of Utica, Associate of Applied Science Degree in Utility Line; Lucas Schaefer of Stromsburg, Diploma in Drafting and Certificate in Drafting; Bryce Allen of Bradshaw, Diploma in Welding; Ian Doehrling of Seward, Diploma in Welding.
