YORK – For the last two weeks, the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) office in the York County Courthouse has been the only, or at least one of a few, to be open in the state.
The York County Courthouse has been open to the public longer than most in Nebraska – and because of that, the DMV office here was the first – if not one of the first – to open to the public.
The DMV office in York County is open on Thursdays and Fridays – and those two days for the last two weeks have seen a major amount of traffic at the courthouse.
York County Commissioner Randy Obermier told his fellow board members during a recent meeting that 184 people signed into the courthouse on the first Friday alone – most were there, from many different locations in the state, in order to get driver’s licenses.
“We were somewhat shell-shocked that first week,” Obermier said. “The building was inundated with people the first day and the second day we were more prepared.”
At that point, the south entrance was locked (on DMV days) and York County Sheriff’s deputies manned the north doors to keep the number of people on the main floor of the courthouse down to 20 at a time, in order to maintain required social distancing.
There are marks on the floors, letting visitors know where they need to stand while waiting. And the seating areas have been removed, so people have to remain standing on those marks.
Obermier said later, during a community leader online meeting, that he expects the out-of-county influx to last at least another week or so, as other counties are starting to open their courthouses.
Because of that issue, York County residents are encouraged to do their other types of business on Mondays, Tuesday and Wednesdays – to avoid standing in line for long periods of time. And they can continue to do business online and utilize the drop-box on the west side of the courthouse.
The sudden influx of those from other counties also prompted Obermier and Commissioner Vice-Chairman Kurt Bulgrin to send an email to all the other commissioners in the state, asking them to consider opening their courthouses so not everyone (many of which are teenagers getting their first licenses) is traveling to York County.
It was also noted that while some counties have had examiners, all the people who tested in at least one location brought their certificates here to pay and process the temporary documents.
There is also the issue of many DMV offices being open by appointment only, which has created a back-log.
Obermier said, according to the Nebraska Association of County Officials (NACO), open counties have an obligation to allow out-of-county residents into their courthouses for assistance.
“Hopefully more will be open now, or soon, and the issue here will be alleviated,” Obermier said. “But our officials and sheriff’s department have really handled this well and everything’s been smooth and orderly.”
