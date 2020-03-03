YORK – A case of high level felony drug possession against a York woman has been bound over to District Court.
Patricia I. McFarland, 53, is accused of two counts of possession of an exceptionally hazardous drug with the intent to deliver.
The alleged drug was Fentanyl, according to court documents.
Court documents also say the offenses allegedly occurred in February and March, although no further information is available.
Arraignment proceedings are pending in District Court, which will be held before Judge James Stecker.
If convicted, she could be facing a possible maximum sentence of 1-50 years in prison for each count.
