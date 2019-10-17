YORK – Stacy Lee Morgan, 44, who has been classified as a transient in court documents, has pleaded not guilty in a case involving the making of counterfeit money as well as being in possession of a controlled substance.
She appeared for arraignment in York County District Court this week.
According to court documents, the case began when the York Police Department was dispatched to the York Wal-Mart on the report that someone had tried to pass counterfeit money.
When they arrived, they spoke to the man who had attempted to pay for an item with money that was confirmed as counterfeit. In the report, they said the man, who was a truck driver, told them there was a woman with him who had given him the money. He first said she was his girlfriend, and then later said they had only been together for a short period of time.
He indicated that the woman was inside the cab of his truck. The officers went to his semi to speak with the woman – who was Morgan.
Upon speaking with her and learning her name, they were informed by dispatch that there was a warrant for her arrest for failing to register as a sex offender in Colorado. As they were arresting her, the truck driver said that as soon as she was gone, he was going to “show them something that will blow their minds.”
After Morgan was taken into custody and was no longer at the scene, the truck driver said when he discovered she was making counterfeit money, he had contacted the Secret Service and was working with an agent. He told the police officers she had used his pickup and he was trying to get it back – he thought by working with the Secret Service agent he would be able to regain possession of his pickup (according to the police report filed with the court).
In the affidavit, investigators say the truck driver gave consent to search and they found methamphetamine and a bong, and they removed $2,285 in counterfeit bills in increments of 5s, 10s, 20s and 50s. They said they also found two ink cartridges.
A jury trial has been scheduled for early next year.
