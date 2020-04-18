YORK – Alexander Kortepeter, 29, of Henderson, Nevada, entered a written plea of not guilty this week in York County District Court in a case involving illegal controlled substances.
It is alleged that a York County Sheriff’s deputy initiated a traffic stop on Interstate 80, which led to the discovery of approximately 1,000 THC cartridges, psychedelic mushrooms, high grade marijuana and more.
After criminal activity was suspected, a canine was deployed and the dog indicated to the presence of a controlled substance somewhere inside the vehicle.
“The vehicle was then searched with the assistance of the Seward County Sheriff’s Department, which are members of the Seward/York County drug task force,” Captain Josh Gillespie explained during an earlier interview.
“Inside the vehicle, deputies found approximately 1,000 THC vape cartridges, 10-plus pounds of marijuana, two pounds of psychedelic mushrooms and more than 15 pounds of THC wax,” he said.
Arrested were the driver, Kortepeter, and passenger, 27-year-old Matthew Drebitko.
Upon this week’s not guilty plea from Kortepeter, a jury trial was scheduled for near April.
Kortepeter has been charged with two class 2A felonies – both are delivery of a controlled substance – and he is also charged with having no drug tax stamp, a Class 4 felony. If convicted, he could be facing a possible maximum sentence of 42 years in prison.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.