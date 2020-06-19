YORK – Chad Colchin, 41, of Omaha, who is currently an inmate at the Nebraska State Penitentiary, has changed his plea per an agreement with the prosecution regarding the theft of a pickup in York County.
According to court documents, this involves the theft of a 2006 Ford F-150 in this jurisdiction.
He was initially charged with theft by receiving stolen property with a value of more than $5,000 which is a Class 2A felony. That was amended to theft by receiving stolen property with a value between $1,500 and $4,999, which is a Class 4 felony.
Colchin pleaded no contest to the amended charge and will be sentenced on Aug. 10. He is facing the possibility of a maximum of two years in prison and 12 months of post-release supervision.
Colchin is currently serving a 2-4-year sentence for theft by unlawful taking, with a value of $1,500-$5,000 and theft by receiving stolen property with a value of more than $5,000. Both convictions were in Douglas County.
His past convictions include a 1-5-year prison sentence from which he was released in May of 2007. That sentence was for terroristic threats, third degree domestic assault and criminal mischief with a value between $500-$1,500. Those convictions were in Sarpy County. He also served a 7-8-year sentence for first degree assault in Douglas County and was released from that sentence in May of 2004.
