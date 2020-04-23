YORK – Misty Mousseaux of Kearney, 35, a former inmate at the Nebraska Center for Women in York, has been charged with assaults, sexual assault and being a habitual criminal.
This past week, Mousseaux entered not guilty pleas to all the counts against her.
According to court documents, Mousseaux was an inmate in the prison when she allegedly assaulted two separate fellow inmates and sexually assaulted one of those two inmates.
She is charged with assault by a confined person, a Class 3A felony; another count of assault by a confined person; third degree sexual assault, a Class 1 misdemeanor; first degree sexual assault, a Class 2 felony; and another count of third degree sexual assault.
If convicted of these counts, she could be facing a possible maximum sentence of 58 years in prison.
The prosecution is also seeking the designation of Mousseaux as a habitual criminal which would have the ability to tack on an additional 10-60 years in prison on top of other prison sentences that could be handed down in this case.
The habitual criminal allegation is based on Mousseaux’s prior convictions, which include: a conviction of attempted robbery on Sept. 14, 2010, in Hall County for which she was sentenced to 40-60 months in prison; and a conviction of second degree assault on March 21, 2013, in Hall County, for which she was sentenced to a term of 3-5 years in prison.
A trial date has been set for August.
