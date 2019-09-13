YORK – This week, Jay A. Watson, 43, of Owingsville, Ken., (also with an address in Commerce City, Colo.) pleaded not guilty to four felonies and one misdemeanor in a drug-related case that also involved taking state patrol officers on a pursuit down Interstate 80 from Buffalo County to York County.
This week, Watson was arraigned on the following:
• Count 1: Operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, a Class 4 felony, which carries a possible maximum prison sentence of two years, upon conviction.
• Count 2: Theft by receiving stolen property, with a value of more than $5,000, a Class 2A felony, which carries a possible maximum prison sentence of 20 years, upon conviction.
• Count 3: Criminal mischief with a value of more than $5,000, a Class 4 felony, which carries a possible maximum prison sentence of two years, upon conviction.
• Count 4: Possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony, which carries a possible maximum prison sentence of two years, upon conviction.
• Count 5: Willful reckless driving, a Class 3 misdemeanor, which carries a possible maximum of three months in jail and a $500 fine.
According to court documents, Watson was driving a motorcycle that was stolen from Colorado in Buffalo County when the pursuit began. Troopers says Watson’s speeds went over 100 mph until he turned at the York exit and proceeded to go south on Highway 81.
In the court documents, troopers say Watson allegedly veered into the northbound lanes and he eventually went through a ditch, through a fence and into a field. Court documents indicate he was injured and taken to Bryan Hospital in Lincoln. Troopers allege they found methamphetamine in his property.
The case began in October, 2016, and court hearings were scheduled in the matter, but Watson failed to return to York County and/or appear for those court dates. He absconded and a few months ago was back in York County custody.
This week, Watson pleaded not guilty before Judge James Stecker. Following his pleas, his attorney, York County Public Defender David Michel told the court they are nearing an agreement with the prosecution.
Another court hearing has been scheduled for Sept. 23 where a change of plea is expected.
