YORK — An 18-man contingent of line technicians and supervisory staff from Nebraska Public Power District (NPPD) departed York for Orlando, Fla.
Friday morning, in anticipation of power outages caused by Hurricane Dorian.
Included in the group are NPPD employees from York and Geneva.
The NPPD crews were asked to arrive prior to the hurricane making landfall so that once the storm has passed and the power restoration process can begin. The caravan consists of18 vehicles -- including a digger truck, two small bucket trucks and two large bucket trucks, five pickups, along with trailers and all-terrain utility vehicles.
Crews left from NPPD’s York Operations Center Friday and are slated to arrive in Orlando Sunday. They are expected to be out of state for about two weeks, including six days of travel to and from Orlando.
According to National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), a prolonged period of storm surge, high winds and rainfall is likely in portions of Florida into next week. This, NOAA states, includes the possibility of hurricane-force winds over inland portions of the Florida peninsula, which includes Orlando.
The American Public Power Association -- which serves not-for-profit, community-owned utilities -- requested NPPD’s assistance for potential outages. The NPPD crew will assist the efforts of the Orlando Utilities Commission (OUC), which serves approximately 225,000 customers. It is the 14th largest municipal utility in the United States.
In addition to workers from York and Geneva, technicians traveling to Orlando come from Plattsmouth, O’Neill, Norfolk, Ogallala, Atkinson, Creighton, Hartington, Scottsbluff, Chadron, and Lexington will make the journey.