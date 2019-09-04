YORK — An 18-man support team from NPPD is headed back to Nebraska from Florida after Hurricane Dorian diverted from its projected path.
Included in the group are NPPD employees from York and Geneva.
The crew’s power restoration efforts were demobilized Tuesday morning when they were released by the Orlando Utilities Commission (OUC), following the storm’s deviation. NPPD alerted other utilities of the availability of the crew if needed. The entire contingent is expected back in Nebraska late Thursday if not called upon.
The NPPD team was asked to arrive prior to the hurricane making landfall so that once the storm passed the power restoration process could begin. The team arrived Sunday in Orlando after three days on the road and awaited the storm.
Previously the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) projected Dorian to potentially hit portions of Florida this week – specifically, over inland portions of the Florida peninsula, which includes Orlando. The NPPD crew was to assist the efforts of OUC, which serves approximately 225,000 customers. It is the 14th largest municipal utility in the United States.
Over the weekend Dorian had swelled to a category 5 hurricane, but diminished into a category 2 storm by Tuesday. According to the NOAA, rather than moving further inland, Dorian is now expected to skirt Florida’s east coast, along with the coasts of Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina. Storm surges and dangerous winds still threaten the area. Portions of Virginia’s coast – specifically southern Chesapeake Bay – are at an increased risk for wind and rain impacts, NOAA states.
The NPPD caravan consists of 18 vehicles -- including a digger truck, two small bucket trucks and two large bucket trucks, five pickups, along with trailers and all-terrain utility vehicles.
In addition to workers from York and Geneva, technicians traveling back from Orlando come from Plattsmouth, O’Neill, Norfolk, Ogallala, Atkinson, Creighton, Hartington, Scottsbluff, Chadron, and Lexington.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.