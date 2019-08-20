YORK - Farmers and others from within the footprint of the Upper Big Blue Natural Resources District - more than 300 strong - filled the Holthus Center parking lot and main arena to overflowing Monday night.
The NRD hosted the evening to give irrigators the opportunity to speak for the record and in person to the board about rule changes under consideration that would have profound impact for ag producers who apply nitrogen to their crops.
The specifics of those possible changes to Rule 5, the NRD document that mandates what farmers must do when they apply nitrogen fertilizer in different forms, have been covered in detail in previous stories in the York News-Times.
To say those who read their thoughts into the record stood in opposition to the changes would understate the case.
Those who spoke to the board aired deep concerns about the need for such drastic measures in the first place, given producers are already required by economic reality to apply as little nitrogen as possible. Those anticipated extra costs, extrapolated from a one young farmer's operation to the entire NRD by several who spoke, would be crippling to producers and the entire economy of the region.
In all, 13 people entered their testimony, most with the board looking on. Others made their feelings known in written submissions which are still being taken by NRD staff. The bulk of spoken testimony was heard between 8 and 9 p.m.
Jerry Stahr from York was among the first to step to the microphone before the full board, which by law was not permitted to respond or answer questions and thus could only listen in silence.
Stahr said he would like more study before such radical changes are imposed.
He was one among many who testified that today's nitrate problem - the existence of which no one denies - has its roots in farm practices of long ago. Today's producers, he said, are already using methods far superior to those of their fathers and grandfathers.
He would like a deep, detailed scientific study of the problem all the way down to the water table.
In the 50s, he said, "Nitrogen was cheap. It made the corn nice and green and they just dumped it on," however it has taken decades for those excessive applications to deliver nitrates to the ground water and into the public eye. Thus the scope of the problem has only been realized relatively recently.
Stahr asked the board to complete a new deep study so that the underground plume of contamination can be properly measured, assessed and understood.
Ray Ward of Ward Laboratories in Kearney came to share his scientific knowledge of how nitrification happens; how nitrogen "reacts in soil."
He said there are things that can be done on a regular, continuing basis that will help mitigate the problem.
"We do chores" in other aspects of farming, he said, "I think it's time we do chores" in this side of operations, too.
Jonathan Rempel came from Henderson to deliver his take on the proposed changes in impassioned remarks as the board listened and a stenographer silently recorded every word, as she did for each speaker.
"I don't want to be here tonight," he said. “I want to be home with my wife and kids."
Against his wife's advice, however, Rempel stood up and spoke, often in an emotional voice.
"I didn't come looking for a fight," he said, "a fight came looking for me. Your rules will do nothing" to reduce nitrification in the ground water, he said, adding, "It's effectively a tax to continue farming."
He continued, "We can do something," to help the situation, "but not at the point of a gun. This (problem) was created by my grandfather and possibly my father," he said. "It wasn't me."
Rempel asked that his multi-generation farming operation not be destroyed by rules he termed, "Unproven, unreasonable, unaffordable and impossible to implement.
"It's easy to be an armchair quarterback. It's easy to be a board room farmer. But it's hard to be a farmer."
In the way of suggesting more palatable alternatives, Rempel asked for a three-year, in-depth study with specific scientific details and data he wants to be included.
Rempel left the podium to thunderous applause and cheers from those assembled, who clapped for each speaker in turn who spoke against the changes being considered.
Curt Friesen from Henderson related how he served on the board himself some 30 years ago when the NRD began formulating rules to deal with what was already known to be a nitrification problem certain to become worse as historic excess slowly inched its way into the groundwater and inevitable public awareness.
There was a "lot of nitrogen in the ground then" and "we knew it was going to go up" as it certainly has.
"We needed to improve (modern methods) and we've done that. We could have quit fertilizing in the 80s" and the nitrogen level would still have increased from then to now. "We knew it was going to go up and it has," he acknowledged from his perspective of experience over time. "The question is, are what farmers doing now contributing to the problem?"
In his view over a cycle of perhaps 20 years the glut the area is experiencing now will dissipate and levels will drop "no matter what" farmers do now.
"I don't think what you are proposing today is going to fix the problem. I don't think it's going to help. I appreciate what you guys are trying to do," he added. "We all want clean water and clean air."
Reality, he said, is that communities and individuals are going to have to treat water either now or in the future.
Tom Petersen from the Cordova area challenged the board in his testimony, asking what triggered the current proposal, why a 120 lbs. per acre limit was settled upon, if other NRDs have taken such measures and, if so, what were their results?
"Are there any long- or short-term studies that show these rules will work?" he asked.
"I kind of feel like we've got interns making decisions when we've got a room full of professionals," he commented to loud applause.
Wade Walters from Shickley testified the proposed changes might well put "young producers like myself" out of business for something that "may or may not work."
He projects the new requirement for nitrification inhibitors alone would raise input costs on his 1,300 acres of corn $14,625 a year for seed corn or $21,775 to raise a traditional crop.
Increased expenses as he calculates them, Walters said, will run from $27,000 to $43,000 annually just on his farm. His numbers crunching indicates as much as a $25 million hit overall within the NRD boundary.
"You will make it harder and harder for young people like myself to come home" and farm, he said, and also put local producers at a competitive disadvantage to farms outside the Upper Big Blue where they would not be saddled with the costs.
Greg Boehr from York said education is the key, beginning with the board itself. He would welcome NRD directors willing to come out on the farm in person to see and better understand what's being done.
Boehr assured the board, "We know where every pound of our nitrogen is going," under modern, computer-assisted farming methods required for today's farmers to survive.
“We love this land," he said. "No one is more concerned about our water and our land than us. I see absolutely no need" for the changes. "It is not going to solve our water issues."
Dan Baumert from Saronville spoke to confusion he has experienced trying to determine exactly what the proposed new regulations require.
"I ask you guys to educate yourselves" on their own regulations, he told the board. Baumert said he got a variety of answers to the same questions asked of different directors. "We're not out there to destroy the land," he said, noting also that he has seen no studies to indicate that what the NRD is proposing will even help.
"It seems like we're at point A and (the) regulations jumped to point Z," he said, asking board members to "please educate yourselves" on their own proposals before a follow-up September 10 meeting.
On that Tuesday the matter will be taken up again at 7 p.m. The NRD will announce the location after it finds a more accommodating site than its own board meeting room.