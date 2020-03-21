LINCOLN – The Nebraska School Activities Association is not planning to take immediate action on spring sports following Gov. Pete Ricketts’ announcement Thursday that Omaha-area schools will be closed through at least April 30 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
NSAA Executive Director Jay Bellar said he had not heard of the closures until being told by a reporter shortly after the governor’s decision.
He said the NSAA will continue with its plan to review the statewide situation on March 30. On Monday, the NSAA suspended all practices until March 30 and competitions until April 2.
“We’re using this two-week period as a holding pattern,” Bellar said. “Going forward depends how we look at it. Some say we’re a state association and we can’t have state championships if the whole state can’t be involved, and others say maybe we keep seasons going in areas where schools are open.
“All will be on the table.”
Last week Ricketts said mandatory school closures would be decided individually by the state’s educational service units. If there were two community-spread COVID-19 cases in the Omaha area, one to two in the Lincoln area or one in any other ESU, that area would have school closures from six to eight weeks.
Omaha’s second community-spread case was announced Wednesday.
