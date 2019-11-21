YORK – The majority of registered voters in York County continue to be registered as Republicans.
However, the numbers of non-partisan and Libertarian registrants have grown over the past few years.
There are 9,718 registered voters in York County, according to the Nebraska Secretary of State.
Of those, 6,434 are Republican.
There are 1,640 registered Democrats.
There are also 95 people registered as Libertarian.
And there are 1,549 York County residents registered as non-partisan.
The overall total number of registered voters in the county has decreased since this time in 2016. According to figures from the Nebraska Secretary of State’s office, there were 10,115 registered voters in York County three years ago. That’s a decrease of 397 people.
Three years ago, there were 1,507 people registered as non-partisan in the county. That number has risen by 42 people since 2016.
The number of Libertarians in the county has risen by 20 since 2016.
In 2016, there were 1,805 people registered as Democrats – so that number has fallen by 165 people in the last three years.
The number of Republicans has also gone down since 2016, when there were 6,728 in York County. That’s a decrease of 294 people.
Voter registration can take place at any time and those who aren’t registered have plenty of time to do so before the 2020 election cycle.
Voters must be citizens of the United States; they must be 18 years of age; and they must have a valid voter registration record on file with the county clerk or the county election commissioner.
To register to vote, individuals have to fill out the Nebraska Voter Registration Application, which is available at the county clerk’s office, online at sos.ne.gov, through the DMV when applying for or renewing a driver’s license, and at public assistance agencies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.