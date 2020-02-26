LINCOLN — Nebraska Wesleyan University has announced the fall semester Academic Honors List for its traditional undergraduate program.
A student must have a minimum grade point average of 3.75 (on a 4.00 scale) for 12 or more hours of coursework to qualify for the list.
York area students named to the Academic Honors List include: Katie Bloom of Aurora; Molly Mohr of Aurora; Joel Springer of Aurora; Andrew Stolpe of Aurora; Aaron Vinkenberg of Aurora; Vanessa Wergin of Aurora; Kyle Dickinson of Friend; Megan Davis of Geneva; Melissa Rosenquist of Geneva; Reagan Janzen of Hampton; Cami Roehrs of Hampton; Kyle Ott of Henderson; Sierra Crees of Seward; Shantel Koranda of Seward; Jacob Marshall of Seward; Ryan Wall of Seward; Tyler Welch of Seward; Nana Abenaa Wright of Seward; Carter Smith of Shelby; Brooklyn Mickey of Stromsburg; McKenna Griess of Sutton; Jessica Belfiore of York; Andrew Hoffmann of York; Reid Hoffmann of York; Samuel Kohmetscher of York; Andrea Naber of York; Ashley Okamoto of York; Kaitlyn Phinney of York; Samantha Redfern of York and Carsyn Zumpfe of York.
