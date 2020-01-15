YORK – Commissioner Randy Obermier was named the commissioner chairman for 2020 during the county board’s regular meeting Tuesday morning.
Commissioner Jack Sikes had been the commissioner chairman for several years and the county board’s practice has been to rotate that responsibility among the members every so many years.
Commissioners Kurt Bulgrin and Bill Bamesberger have already served periods of time as the commissioner chairman, in the past.
Obermier held the vice-chairman position in 2017, 2018 and 2019.
He was elected as a county commissioner in 2014 and was reelected in 2018.
Commissioner Bulgrin was elected as the vice-chairman of the county board. He was first elected to the county board in 2008, and then reelected in 2012 and 2016.
Also on Tuesday, the board selected the chairman and vice-chairman of the York County Board of Equalization, which mirrors the selections for the county board itself.
It appears the committee assignments (among the county commissioners) will remain the same as it has been in the past as there were no announced changes in membership during Tuesday morning’s meeting.
