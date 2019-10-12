October is National Dental Hygiene Month.
A clean and healthy mouth is key to general health and quality of life. Good oral health means that we are pain-free and fully able to allow the mouth to do its daily actions: biting, chewing, smiling, speaking, and making an overall state of happiness. The World Health Organization (WHO) says that oral health disease is the most common disease in the whole world. It is also the most preventable disease, but it starts with good daily habits. Tips to observe National Dental Hygiene month and to keep a healthy mouth starts with three simple steps.
1) Brush two times a day for two minutes each time – This is likely the most important step to keeping teeth and gums healthy overall.
2) Floss every day – There are places in your mouth that brushing can’t reach which is why flossing is so important.
3) Rinse with mouthwash – This helps to kill germs that cause cavities and also helps fight bad breath.
There are many common problems: dental cavities, gum disease, tooth loss, oral cancer, and oral infections. All of these can be avoided simply by taking care of your teeth and gums. Dental cavities can lead to pain, speaking problems, eating problems, lowered self-confidence, and trouble staying on track in school or at work. Gum disease can lead to infections and finally, tooth loss. The World Health Organization states that 30% of people aged 65-74 have no natural teeth. Oral cancer is also a growing concern with the rise in use of smoking and chewing tobacco. Tobacco has been proven to cause cancer in many ways. The smoke from tobacco is known to cause lung cancer, while tobacco chew is known to cause gum and mouth cancer.
Did you know that oral health is linked very closely with general health? Many people don’t realize that the four major diseases, heart disease, cancer, respiratory disease, and diabetes, are all connected with oral health. So, what can we do to fight this growing health concern? We can find ways to stop oral disease in the first place. Fluoride is important for keeping teeth strong and healthy. Fluoride can be found in toothpaste and is also given when visiting the dentist. Seeing a dentist often to stop problems from starting is a good way to keep oral health problems away. Educating children in schools about cavities and gum disease is also very good for oral health.
For more information about Dental Hygiene and Oral Health call Four Corners Health Department at (402) 362-2621 or toll free 877-337-3573. Or send an email to info@fourcorners.ne.gov. Visit our new website at www.fourcorners.ne.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.