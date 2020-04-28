YORK – During this past week’s mass testing event in York, 89 people were tested and only one person was found to have COVID-19.
The Four Corners Health Department announced the results, noting that the person who tested positive was a man from Seward County, in his 50s, who is a known contact to another positive case. That person is now self-isolating at home.
Laura McDougall, Four Corners Director, said “our team felt very positive about the outcomes of the event. It was rewarding to see that the extra precautions and social distancing being done in the district has been paying off. None of us expected the number of positives to be so low, and it was a great way to end our week.”
Earlier this week, most health care experts expected a much higher number of people to test positive during the event held at the Holthus Convention Center, conducted by the Nebraska National Guard.
Currently, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the Four Corners District is 21. York County has nine, Seward County has had six (and one death), Polk County has five and Butler County still only has one case.
The good news is that 11 people have fully recovered.
The people tested during this week’s event had already been pre-identified, meaning they were considered higher risk. McDougall explained that the priorities for this event were close contacts of those who have a positive COVID-19 test, those who had symptoms and hadn’t been tested yet and individuals who employers felt needed to be tested.
The number of people tested, so far, in the health district are: Polk County, 41; Butler County, 42; York County, 93; and Seward County, 106.
