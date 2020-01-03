YORK – Following an informational session at the recent NACO convention regarding HIPPA regulations and privacy laws, York County Veterans Service Officer Nick Wollenburg said he began thinking about making an area of his office more conducive to protecting visiting veterans’ privacy.
“I already take HIPPA classes each year, it’s required, but that NACO session got me to thinking about maybe expanding or changing our office space for privacy purposes,” Wollenburg told the county commissioners this week when they met in regular session.
“Maybe it will take a little more space or some rearranging,” he added, noting that his office “in order to be a team player, gave up some space in storage and other areas this past year.”
“I’m just asking if we should think about a little extra space for private meetings,” he said.
Right now, when Wollenburg has meetings with veterans, they can go in his office and close the door. But he added that many veterans just stop in and speak with his assistant at their front desk – those are the occasions when maybe they should have a more private place to speak about individual questions and issues.
“Not everyone has appointments and many times people just drop in,” Wollenburg said. “This would just provide a better location for them to have conversations that might need to be private. I just thought this would be a fitting time to address it, I’m just asking that we think about it. It’s not something that has to be done tomorrow. I just think it’s time to address it, to get ahead of the game,” as HIPPA requirements become more stringent in the future.
“I guess I just want your opinions and thoughts,” Wollenburg said to the county board members.
One suggestion was that some of the space inside the voter registration office (which is located next door to the veterans’ service office) could be used for this purpose.
The commissioners tabled the matter until they can take a look at the spaces and have more discussion.
