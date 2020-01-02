Omaha lawyer named new York County Attorney

YORK – John Lyons, who is currently an assistant Douglas County public defender, has been named the York County Attorney.
His appointment was approved by the York County Commissioners Tuesday morning during their regular meeting.
The appointment came after former York County Attorney Christopher Johnson resigned his position a few weeks ago in order to take another professional opportunity. Johnson was in his first year of this four-year term at the time of his resignation, so Lyons has been hired to fulfill the remainder of that term (which will end in three years, at which time he will have the option of running for election).
Lyons graduated from the Mississippi College School of Law in 2013 and had his own general law practice in Jackson, Miss., from 2013-2018. He then took the Douglas County position in February of 2018.
Commissioner Kurt Bulgrin explained that he and Commissioner Chairman Jack Sikes sat as the committee that accepted applications and conducted interviews.
“We had three very good applicants for the position,” Commissioner Bulgrin told the board. “One applicant withdrew in order to take another job and we conducted two interviews with the remaining candidates. Both were very good candidates for the position. We are recommending the appointment of John Lyons.”
Lyons told the commissioners about his Mississippi background and that he has resided in Nebraska for two years now. He said he was an “adult student” in law school after being in the field of law enforcement.
“I would be very proud to be part of this community, York County,” Lyons said. “If there are three things to take away from me being here today – those are law, service and dreams. Law – no greater concept exists in America. It is the application of reason . . . it is my commitment to this community.
“Service – my parents instilled in me service to community at a young age, and I learned early on we must donate time and energy to others. That’s the life I’ve chosen, a life to service,” he continued.
“And dreams – stop at nothing to achieve your own and help others (to do the same),” Lyons said further. “This is my dream, to help other people. York County has a spirit second to none and I would be proud to serve here. I really appreciate your consideration.”
All the commissioners voted in favor of appointing Lyons.
He will be officially sworn in at 8:45 a.m., on Thursday, Jan. 2, in the York County Courtroom by Judge Linda Caster-Senff.
