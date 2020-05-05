RURAL FILLMORE COUNTY -- Societal woes push on, but in a different dimension so does nature.
Grass keeps growing.
Rabbits keep hopping.
Eagles keep nesting.
It’s an eagle’s nest, complete with an eaglet (eagle chick), that have helped subdue the worries of today for the Veleba family. Rhonda Veleba, daughter Macyn and son Maddox drive as far as they can toward the Turkey Creek nest, hoofing it the rest of the way – often with fried chicken and slushies from the local quick shop in tow. The three take a seat, and another world opens up while the other takes a back seat.
“We just give them their space,” Rhonda said. “The fact that they were found is pretty special.”
The eagles (except for mama) have names, of course: papa bird’s name is Edwin (named after Rhonda’s stepdad); Mama and Edwin’s eaglet is Elizabeth. “We’ve only seen one in the nest,” Macyn said. “It [the nest] is really, really big.”
The nest, measuring several feet wide, was first discovered by Rhonda’s stepbrother Allen Vavra as he worked on a nearby family farm. “As soon as Allen saw them, we didn’t waste any time going to see them,” Rhonda said. “We were excited about an adventure.”
Rhonda and the kids made it to the farm – owned by Rhonda’s mom and stepdad – and were not disappointed.
“The very first time we visited the nest both eagles were there,” Rhonda said. As the threesome watched, the male eagle swooped towards them, hissing, unsure if his own family had been discovered by friends or foes. In the time since their first meeting in early April, things have become more amicable. Mama and Dad still make their presence known; boundaries, after all. “Sometimes they get close to the ground,” Macyn said. The nest itself, however, reaches far beyond the ground, the eagles keeping a commanding sight for threats and prey – and their eaglet safe. Elizabeth will likely spend a total of a few months with Mama and Edwin.
Nature has always played a role in the Veleba family’s life. Rhonda often checks Nebraska Game and Park’s goings-on via social media, and instills a love for nature in her children. “Especially now we’re watching birds way more,” she said.
Mama and Edwin hovering over relatively-little Elizabeth have found a place in Maddox’s remote classwork. Maddox, a first-grader, happened to start lessons on American symbols in social studies. “The timing was perfect,” Rhonda said.
Regularly visiting the feathered family -- absorbing nature in general, really – has done more than bring schoolwork to life; nature often has a way of detaching the human soul from society’s easily-disposed-of particularities.
Watching from afar, Rhonda, Macyn and Maddox let the eagles soar away with their modern-day worries, taking them to another dimension.
