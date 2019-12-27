YORK – There has been one candidate filing this week, regarding local races in the 2020 election cycle – this time for a seat on the York School Board.
Matt Holthe filed his candidacy with the county clerk’s office, to seek reelection to the seat he currently holds on the York School Board.
Seats on the York School Board, Heartland School Board and McCool School Board will be up for election this coming year and candidates must file in the Primary Election timetable.
Other local races in that similar timetable are those for York City Council, York Mayor, Henderson Mayor, Henderson City Council and the York County Commissioners.
Regarding the York mayoral race, there are currently two candidates – Barry Redfern and Ron Mogul.
For the race for Henderson mayor, Mike Yoder has filed.
For York City Council, Jerry Wilkinson has filed.
For McCool School Board, Steve Gerken has filed.
For Heartland School Board, Gary Braun has filed.
For Primary races, incumbents must file by Feb. 18 and non-incumbents must file by March 2.
While village board candidates do not have to file until summer, interested persons certainly can do so now if they choose.
For the race for Waco Village Board, Todd Bauder has filed.
For the race for Gresham Village Board, Danny Foster has filed.
Interested persons who want to file candidacies may do so at the York County Clerk’s office, which is located on the main floor of the courthouse.
