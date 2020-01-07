YORK – Stephen Postier has filed his candidacy to run for York City Council, according to the York County Clerk’s office.
There are four seats up for election this year, for the York City Council. At this point, there are two candidates – Jerry Wilkinson and Postier.
There are two candidates, so far, for the position of York’s mayor – Barry Redfern and Ron Mogul.
These are Primary Election races – meaning incumbents have to file by Feb. 18 and non-incumbents have to file by March 1.
Seats on the York School Board, Heartland School Board and the McCool School Board will be up for election this coming year and candidates must file in the Primary Election timetable. Matt Holthe filed his candidacy for York School Board. Steve Gerken has filed his candidacy for the McCool School Board. And Gary Braun has filed his candidacy for the Heartland School Board.
Also on the Primary timetable are the races for Henderson mayor and seats on the Henderson City Council. Mike Yoder has filed his candidacy to run again for mayor.
While village board candidates do not have to file until summer, interested persons certainly can do so now if they choose.
For the race for Waco Village Board, Todd Bauder has filed.
For the race for Gresham Village Board, Danny Foster and Joy Menke have filed.
Interested persons who want to file candidacies may do so at the York County Clerk’s office, which is located on the main floor of the courthouse.
