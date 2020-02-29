YORK -- Lacey Gloystein has filed to run for a seat on the Heartland School Board.
There are three positions up for election this year for that school board – those currently held by Gary Braun, Paul Brune and Glen Ott. Braun filed to run again but the other two incumbents did not. As of now, only Gloystein and Braun have filed to run.
Only one business day remains for individuals to file their candidacies for races with Primary Election deadlines. All filings for those particular races must take place before 5 p.m., on Monday, March 2.
Those who want to run for those particular offices may do so at the York County Clerk’s office.
Other local races that have this filing deadline and the current candidates are as follows:
• Henderson Mayor: Mike Yoder, Mark Pollet, Don Regier and Wesley Peters
• Henderson City Council: Corbin Tessman
• McCool School Board: Steve Gerken, Michele Schwartz and Doug Smith
• York School Board: Matt Holthe, Amie Kopcho, Brien Alley, Nancy Davidson and Xann Linhart
• York Mayor: Barry Redfern and Ron Mogul
• York City Council: Jerry Wilkinson, Steve Postier, Jeffrey McGregor, Matt Wagner, Diane Wolfe, Clarence Hoffman, Vicki Northrop, Jerad Sorgenfrei and Karen Harris
• District 2 County Commissioner: Kurt Bulgrin
• District 5 County Commissioner: Jack Sikes
The county commissioner races are partisan and will appear on the Primary Election ballot in May regardless of the number of candidates.
The other races will appear on the Primary Election ballot in May if the number of candidates is more than double the number of available seats. If that is not achieved, those races will automatically move to the General Election in the fall.
The York City Council race will be included on the Primary ballot in May because there are nine people running for four seats.
The Henderson Mayor race will be included on the Primary ballot in May because there are four people running for one position.
Village board candidacies do not have to be filed until summer deadlines, as those races automatically go to the General Election. However, candidates can still file now if they choose to do so. And there have been filings for those races. Running for Gresham Village Board are Colton Luettel, Danny Foster, Joy Menke, Amanda O’Donnell and Kimberly Sheehan. Running for Waco Village Board are Todd Bauder and Carl Gordon. Running for Thayer Village Board is David Flick.
