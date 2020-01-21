YORK – One person is confirmed dead in a three-vehicle accident on South Lincoln Avenue, which occurred shortly before 6 p.m., Tuesday evening.
York Police officers confirmed one person was deceased at the scene of the collision, which occurred at the intersection directly west of Sahling Kenworth.
The collision involved three vehicles – two cars and one semi. The deceased was the driver of one of the cars.
The driver of the second car, which came to rest in the west ditch, was transported to York General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Assistant York Fire Chief Tony Bestwick.
There was no indication at the scene regarding the status of the semi driver – it appeared, at the scene, that driver was not seriously injured.
Traffic was rerouted to service roads along the area, as many response vehicles from the York Police Department, the York County Sheriff’s Department and York Fire and Rescue were dispatched to the scene.
Debris was spread in a wide area, with the vehicle containing the deceased remaining in the middle of the intersection.
The cause of the accident was not disclosed at the scene, as the matter was still under investigation.
The identity of the deceased was not released as well, pending notification of relatives and the fact the scene was still actively being investigated.
