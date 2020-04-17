YORK – There are now 10 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Four Corners Health District as another person has tested positive in Polk County.
This newest case is that of a man in his 20s – bringing the total cases in Polk County up to four.
There are currently five cases in York County.
There has been one positive case in Seward County.
And there have not yet been any in Butler County.
Laura McDougall, director of the Four Corners Health Department, said during the Thursday morning community sector online meeting that in the Four Corners District, they have tested 199 people, with 10 tests pending. With 10 positive cases, that means 179 tests coming in negative.
Right now, there are 99 people in quarantine in the district. McDougall said most of those people may have been exposed or in close contact with someone who may have had symptoms consistent with COVID-19 and/or they have symptoms that could indicate COVID-19.
McDougall also noted that early Thursday morning, she was contacted by state officials with the news that there will be an opportunity for extended testing in the four-county district next week. She said this would be done in conjunction with/participation from the Nebraska National Guard and local medical providers. She said the details are still being worked out – as far as where the testing would occur and how it would be conducted. And she said contact with medical providers will begin soon, as they formulate how this will take place and where.
She also noted that the testing event could also be derailed if there is an outbreak somewhere else where priority would be given rather than the Four Corners District.
