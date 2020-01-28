YORK – Only eight counties in the state had a lower unemployment rate than York County’s in December, according to figures provided by the Nebraska Department of Labor. The county’s unemployment rate was 2.2 percent, which is lower than the 2.5 percent in November and the overall 2.5 percent rate in all of 2018.
In December, the county’s labor force was determined to be 7,262 people with 7,104 being employed and 158 considered to be unemployed.
The counties with lower rates than York County’s were Buffalo, Chase, Cherry, Custer, Kearney, Pawnee, Stanton and Wayne.
The state’s unemployment rate in December was 3.1 percent, the same as it was in November.
“2019 was full of historically high employment,” said Commissioner of Labor John H. Albin in his monthly report. “The number of workers employed in Nebraska’s labor force has been above 1 million since March of 2019.”
Nonfarm employment, a count of filled jobs in the state, was 1,042,933 in December, up by 15,649 over the year. Private industries with the most growth year over year were leisure and hospitality (up 3,801), professional and business services (up 3,475), and education and health (up 3,176). Month to month, the largest gains were seen in leisure and hospitality (up 1,108), education and health (up 681), and trade, transportation and utilities (up 678).
The national seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for December was 3.5 percent, unchanged from the November 2019 rate of 3.5 percent and down 0.4 percentage points from the December 2018 rate of 3.9 percent.
