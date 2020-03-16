YORK – The York County Jail will not be receiving on-site visitations until further notice, according to Nic Marsden, corrections supervisor.
Marsden said in a release “it is the top priority of the York County Jail and Corrections staff to assure the health and safety of each person who is incarcerated. Due to the recent outbreak of COVID-19, we will be modifying our daily operations to assure that all parties are protected.”
Beginning immediately, until further notice, there are no in-person visits – however, online visitation will be available upon certain arrangements being made.
Marsden said online visitation can begin after an account has been set up with https://customer.cidnet.net/.
The ceasing of visitation also pertains to members of the clergy. Marsden said, “We encourage all faiths to make arrangements to continue the practice of their religions.”
