YORK – The public will soon be able to see the inside of the new addition to the courthouse, as well as renovated areas, as the work is complete and an open house has been scheduled.
The York County Commissioners, along with York County Sheriff Paul Vrbka and Emergency Communications Director Leila Luft, are planning the open house for Saturday, March 7, between 9 and 11 a.m.
During that time, members of the public will be able to tour the new emergency call center, the renovated areas of the sheriff’s department and the new county board meeting chambers.
Because the communications center and the sheriff’s department are secured areas, this will be a rare opportunity for the general public to see those specific areas.
The project began more than a year ago, after an interlocal agreement was signed between the city and the county to combine their 911 emergency dispatch services.
The project, which cost about $2 million to construct, includes a large two-story addition, renovations and the extensive installation of technological infrastructure.
Lt. Josh Gillespie and Luft took York News-Times staff on a tour of the area Tuesday – and the changes are such that it is now hard to remember what that area of the courthouse used to look like.
The county commissioners’ meeting room is now located in what used to be the sheriff’s squad room (the place where the deputies have their work stations/meeting/common area). The entrance to the commissioners’ chambers is located just north of the county clerk’s office.
The sheriff’s squad room is now located in the area where the emergency dispatch area once was.
The sheriff and sheriff lieutenant offices are located on the north side of the sheriff’s department.
Moving into the north addition, there is a main lobby area (facing east) for those visiting the sheriff’s department. The lobby is secured – but they can talk with staff behind a bullet proof window and eventually it will be an after-hours lobby with telephone communications that will go directly to the call center in the event of an emergency.
The entrance leading to the corrections window (at the jail) is still through the same entrance as it was before, on the east side of the building (facing north).
Inside the new addition there is a break room for staff, because they cannot leave during their shifts. There is also a space for them to sleep in case they have to stay after and/or between their shifts due to bad weather or emergency situations.
Moving into the communications hub itself – there are four stations. Each station has six monitors.
The technological advancements are evident – which was much needed. The sheriff’s previous equipment and systems were 20-plus years old and the city’s was even older.
The systems allow for even more detailed information sharing between multiple agencies, which wasn’t available before, and those upgrades will continue. Currently, dispatchers can see the locations of state patrol troopers in York and Seward Counties – so they know if there is a situation on the interstate (as an example) who would be nearby. Soon, that information will also include the locations of deputies.
The efficiencies created between entities have been vast.
Dispatchers can see all the views from all the security cameras inside and outside the courthouse.
And there is so much more that cannot be described in layman’s terms – during the future tour, county officials will explain the inner-workings in as much detail as possible.
The infrastructure leading to a main room is impressive – now everything is located in a secure, single location. The technology and infrastructure upgrades required a good portion of the entire project cost.
And if there is a power outage or a natural disaster, as examples, the communications center/sheriff’s department’s back up has a back up. In other words, the communications center should be able to operate at all times regardless of what might happen.
The public will be able to tour the facilities on March 7 in small groups and will be able to ask questions of the sheriff, the emergency director, county board members and other officials.
Public Open House:
When: Saturday, March 7, 9-11 a.m.
Where: York County Courthouse
Why: To see the new addition, renovations
