YORK – Plans for a residential facility intended to aid female parolees transition into society prompted a look at the city municipal code and whether such a facility should be allowed in York’s residential zones.
The ordinance committee has been meeting on the matter and several ordinances will be brought to the council this week for first reading.
This matter first came up in mid-January when York residents asked questions about what was happening at 605 East Ninth Street where it appeared a vacant house (once used as an Epworth Village group home) was being renovated with the intention of it becoming a transitional housing facility for parolees/probationers.
City officials then asked the owners of the property to come to a council meeting to discuss their intentions in public, so everyone would have the information.
During that January meeting of the city council, it was explained that the entity of Alcohol and Drug Solutions in Lincoln purchased the property with the intent of establishing New Life Place. It was explained that the facility would accommodate up to 10 women and provide “supportive, temporary housing which would include programming and services to facilitate transition to independent living. Programming/services are provided by trained and licensed staff who provide assistance, skill training and support to resident to develop competence and skills to enable them to successfully transition into the community,” according to the owner, Dameon Gilfillan.
“It was not our intent to create concern,” Gilfillan said during that January meeting. “We have 28 beds now in Lincoln and we are serving some women from York there now. It was brought to our attention that there is a great need here and we found a property to open for 10 beds.”
Gilfillan also provided to the council a copy of their program rules and requirements which include that job searches must be done daily until employment is secured, residents have to develop goals, they must attend relapse prevention groups once a week, they have to attend financial preparation groups once a month, they must attend daily living skills groups once a week, they have to be up and ready for the day by 8 a.m. and curfew on weekdays is 10 p.m. with it being midnight on weekends. And they are expected to have their personal and commons area clean and organized on a daily basis. Residents are subject to random drug/alcohol testing and they are expected to abstain from all mood-altering chemicals.
Residents of that area of York raised concerns about children living in close proximity to the facility, possible visitors to the facility, whether or not there would be enough supervision of the women living at the facility, whether its existence would decrease property values in that area of town, whether it would put a strain on the already congested parking and whether the former inmates would have violent tendencies. Gilfillan said none of the women living there would be violent criminals or sex offenders; overnight visitors would not be allowed; it would be hard to determine (just by looking at the house) what it was used for because all the residents would be at work or in treatment programs most of the time; and the parking would not be affected because none (or very few) of the residents would have cars.
A very long discussion was held, between the public and the people planning this facility – and it was determined that there would likely have to be some council action taken in the matter in order for such a place to exist in a York residential area.
The ordinances being presented to the council on Thursday are as follows:
• Ordinance 2247 would add to existing zoning rules definitions for “group home” and “group care facility.” The ordinance calls for the definition of a group care facility to mean “a facility licensed or approved by the state of Nebraska or other appropriate agency or organization, which provides for the care and short or long-term, continuous multi-day occupancy of unrelated persons who receive therapy or counseling as part of an organized and therapeutic program for rehabilitation from alcohol or substance abuse and/or supervision under a program alternative to imprisonment including by not limited to pre-release, work release and probationary programs.”
The language defining a group home is similar, adding that it would be a place where persons reside while receiving therapy, training or counseling for the purpose of living with or rehabilitation from a physical, mental, behavioral or developmental impairment or dysfunction that prevents such persons from living independently.
• Ordinance 2248 calls for the allowance of group homes and group care facilities -- by special permit -- in the R Single Family Dwelling District. It adds these types of facilities to the list that already includes day nurseries, preschools, private schools and institutions of higher learning.
• Ordinance 2249 calls for the allowance of group homes and group care facilities -- by special permit -- in the R-2 Two-Family Dwelling district as well.
• Ordinance 2250 calls for the allowance of group homes and group care facilities in the R-3 Multi-Family Dwelling District – if the facility has six or fewer people living there (not including staff members). If such a facility would have more than six people living there, in the R-3 zone, it would require a special permit.
• Ordinance 2251 backs up Ordinance 2250 regarding the allowance of such a facility with a special use permit in the R-3 District if so determined by the previous ordinance.
The ordinances will get their first hearings on Thursday night, before the council and the public. There will be at least one more if not two more hearings at future council meetings before any action is taken. Ordinances get three readings – but the council does have the option to suspend the rules and take action with less readings if they so choose. This week’s agenda does not list any suspension of rules – so a second reading is certain.
Also on Thursday night’s agenda:
• The council will consider a resolution that releases the Nolan Transportation TIF project which was approved in early 2004. The TIF loan has been paid in full and the TIF project is considered completed.
• The council will hear an application from Chances R for a special designated permit that would be used for a wedding reception in a tent on Chances R’s parking lot.
• Another special designated permit will be considered for the upcoming Sip and Stroll event.
• The council will consider an agreement with HDR Engineering for groundwater monitoring at the landfill.
The public is encouraged to attend the meeting, which will begin at 7 p.m., in the council chambers.
