YORK — In spite of social distancing requirements, the York Chamber of Commerce and Sun Theatre are continuing to bring the community together, one movie at a time.
Two showings of “The Lion King” played, projected against the east wall of the Holthus Convention Center. Seventy-seven cars attended the early evening showing, and 46 took in the later show. Sun Theatre made sure people didn’t forget the popcorn, offering the classic movie snack.
“Everybody really seemed to have a good time,” said Madonna Mogul, York Chamber of Commerce Executive Director.
Because of the inaugural event’s success, “York Outdoor Cinema” will be a regular occurrence – until Sun Theatre reopens.
“This is not anything to compete with the theatre or take anything away from them,” Mogul said.
“The thought is that we’ll do Thursdays, and off-Saturdays,” Mogul explained.
The next showing is slated for May 21.
“The Thursday night shows will be geared towards adults and young adults,” Mogul said, adding that movies rated above PG will be avoided.
Saturday shows will be more kid-friendly. There will be one showing each night.
