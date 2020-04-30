YORK – Over 500 tests for COVID-19 have been administered in the Four Corners Health District so far, according to Laura McDougall, director of the health department.
“Of those, we’ve had 28 people test positive, 16 people have recovered and we’ve had one death,” McDougall said during the community briefing Thursday morning.
Per county, right now, the numbers are: York County, 11; Seward County, seven; Polk County, seven; and Butler County, three.
“Over time, since this began, we have had 412 people in quarantine who we have monitored in the district; over time, we’ve had 154 people monitored in York County,” McDougall said.
Right now, there are 62 people in quarantine, she said, due to them being identified by contact tracing.
Looking at the state, she noted that the number of cases in Nebraska is nearly at 3,800 with 68 deaths.
“We are seeing a pattern, as the cases here are due to people working outside the county, traveling outside the county,” she continued. “We see what is happening around us, we are particularly looking to the west, to what is happening in Hall County. We are looking around us, and we are trying to be vigilant. We have had a little rise in numbers in York County, but we are doing pretty well and the numbers have been stable for a few days.”
McDougall noted the new health measures that will take effect May 4 – to include the beginning of allowance for elective medical procedures, dental procedures, restaurants opening for 50 percent capacity, salons reopening, churches again having services, etc. – with many restrictions.
“Other gatherings, they are still required to have the 10-person limit,” she noted.
More information regarding the changes in directives will be provided in the near future.
