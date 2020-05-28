YORK -- York County Aging Services is taking reservations for Farmers’ Market Coupons. Participants must be residents of York County, be age 60 by June 1, 2020 and have annual gross income that does not exceed $23,606 for a single individual or $31,894 for a two person household. Coupons can be used to purchase Nebraska produced fresh fruits, vegetables, herbs and honey from certified venters. Coupons may be used at any Farmers’ Market in Nebraska. Please contact the office at 402-362-7626 if you have questions. Coupons will be available for distribution after June 1st.
