This listing pertains to inmates from York County and surrounding counties
Thursday, Jan. 23 at 8:30 a.m.
Nebraska State Penitentiary, Lincoln
• Tanner Barbur. Jurisdiction: Fillmore County. Convictions: Burglary, criminal mischief, possession of a controlled substance (two counts) and theft by unlawful taking (two counts)
• Thomas A. Jones. Jurisdiction: York County. Convictions: Burglary and robbery
• James M. Rystrom. Jurisdiction: York County. Conviction: Second degree assault.
• Joseph A. Watros. Jurisdiction: York County. Convictions; Burglary and possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver
Wednesday, Jan. 29 at 8:30 a.m.
Community Corrections Center, Lincoln
• Shane Kues. Convictions and jurisdictions: Possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver (Fillmore County), tax violation (Fillmore County), possession of a controlled substance (Lancaster County) and violation of a financial transaction device (Lancaster County)
• Tanner L. Petersen. Jurisdiction: Hamilton County. Convictions: Domestic assault and possession of a deadly weapon by a felon.
