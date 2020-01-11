This listing pertains to inmates from York County and surrounding counties

Thursday, Jan. 23 at 8:30 a.m.

Nebraska State Penitentiary, Lincoln

• Tanner Barbur. Jurisdiction: Fillmore County. Convictions: Burglary, criminal mischief, possession of a controlled substance (two counts) and theft by unlawful taking (two counts)

• Thomas A. Jones. Jurisdiction: York County. Convictions: Burglary and robbery

• James M. Rystrom. Jurisdiction: York County. Conviction: Second degree assault.

• Joseph A. Watros. Jurisdiction: York County. Convictions; Burglary and possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver

Wednesday, Jan. 29 at 8:30 a.m.

Community Corrections Center, Lincoln

• Shane Kues. Convictions and jurisdictions: Possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver (Fillmore County), tax violation (Fillmore County), possession of a controlled substance (Lancaster County) and violation of a financial transaction device (Lancaster County)

• Tanner L. Petersen. Jurisdiction: Hamilton County. Convictions: Domestic assault and possession of a deadly weapon by a felon.

