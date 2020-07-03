(Listing pertains to inmates from York and surrounding counties)
Lincoln Correctional Center
Tuesday, July 21
8:30 a.m.
• Cody W. Shafer. Convictions: Burglary (Seward County), possession of a stolen firearm (Seward County)
Community Correctional Center, Lincoln
Friday, July 24
9:30 a.m.
• George E. Lewis. Conviction: Delivery of a controlled substance (York County)
Nebraska State Penitentiary, Lincoln
Monday, July 27
8:30 a.m.
• Arsenio Avilez-Quintero. Conviction: Delivery of a controlled substance (Hamilton County)
• Clinton M. Mohlman. Convictions: Burglary (Hamilton County), theft by deception (Adams County)
• Ricky J. Ramirez. Conviction: Delivery of a controlled substance (York County)
• Matthew J. Wymore. Convictions: First degree assault (Seward County), theft by deception (Lancaster County)
Community Correctional Center, Lincoln
Wednesday, July 29
8:30 a.m.
• Joseph J. Pritchard. Conviction: First degree arson (Polk County)
• Derek Redshaw. Convictions: Possession of a controlled substance (Seward County), burglary (Adams County), theft (Seward County), theft by unlawful taking (Clay County)
