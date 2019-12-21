December, 2019 - This listing pertains to inmates from York and surrounding counties.
Community Corrections Center, Lincoln
Friday, Dec. 27, 8:30 a.m.
• Cheyne Skelton. Convictions and jurisdictions: Possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver (York County), possession of a deadly weapon by a felon (Hall County) and terroristic threats (Hall County)
• Johnny S. McKay. Conviction: Possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver. Jurisdiction: Seward County
Tecumseh State Correctional Institution
Monday, Dec. 30, 9:30 a.m.
• Brian E. Spotts. Convictions and jurisdictions: Burglary (Hamilton County), two additional counts of burglary (Lincoln County) and possession of a firearm by a felon (Lincoln County)
