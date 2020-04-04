(Listing pertains to inmates from York and surrounding counties)
Monday, April 20 at 8:30 a.m.
Nebraska State Penitentiary, Lincoln
• Clinton M. Mohlman. Convictions: Burglary (Hamilton County) and theft by deception (Adams County)
Wednesday, April 22 at 9:30 a.m.
Nebraska Correctional Center for Women, York
• Kimberly D. Babbitt. Convictions: Second degree assault (York County); escape (Lancaster County); robbery (Dodge County); theft by deception (Lancaster County)
• Cari Coin. Conviction: Manufacture/delivery of drug paraphernalia (Hamilton County)
Monday, April 27 at 8:30 a.m.
Omaha Correctional Center
• Calvin Wright. Convictions: Distributing a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance, both in York County
Tuesday, April 28 at 9:30 a.m.
Tecumseh State Correctional Institution
• Dylan E. Landers. Convictions: Theft by unlawful taking (York County); theft by unlawful taking (Clay County); escape (Clay County); burglary (Clay County)
• Michael Neemeyer. Convictions: Operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest (Polk County); operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest (Merrick County); possession of a firearm by a felon (Lancaster County); tampering with a witness (Butler County)
Wednesday, April 29 at 8:30 a.m.
Community Correctional Center, Lincoln
• Edgar Albarado Gonzalez. Convictions: Carrying a concealed weapon (Seward County); delivery of a controlled substance (Seward County)
• Ivan Scheil. Conviction: First degree sexual assault (York County)
