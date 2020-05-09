(Listing pertains to inmates from York and surrounding counties)
Nebraska Center for Women, York Wednesday, May 13, 9:30 a.m.
• Cari Coin. Conviction: Delivery. Jurisdiction: Hamilton
Tecumseh State Correctional Institution Monday, May 18, 9:30 a.m.
• Dylan E. Landers. Convictions and jurisdictions: Theft by unlawful taking (York County), burglary (Clay County), escape (Clay County) and theft by unlawful taking (Clay County)
• Shawn L. Sharp. Convictions and jurisdictions: Possession/receiving stolen firearm (Hamilton County), theft by unlawful taking (Hamilton County), burglary (Lancaster County) and violation of a financial transaction device (Hall County)
Community Correctional Center, Lincoln Wednesday, May 20, 8:30 a.m.
• Ryan A. Lambert. Convictions and jurisdictions: Possession of child pornography, two convictions, both York County
Omaha Correctional Center Friday, May 22, 8:30 a.m.
• David D. Waegli. Convictions and jurisdictions: Third degree assault (Seward County) and possession of a firearm by a felon (Seward County)
Nebraska State Penitentiary, Lincoln Thursday, May 28, 8:30 a.m.
• Scott A. Misek. Conviction: Possession of a stolen firearm. Jurisdiction: Hamilton County
• Matthew J. Wymore. Convictions and jurisdictions: First degree assault (Seward County) and theft by deception (Lancaster County)
Community Correctional Center, Lincoln Friday, May 29, 8:30 a.m.
• Demarcus L. Okra. Conviction: Possession of a firearm by a felon. Jurisdiction: Seward County
• Rick Schwisow. Convictions and jursidictions: Burglary (Lancaster County), burglary (Saline County), burglary (York County), another burglary (York County), possession of a controlled substance (three convictions, all Lancaster County) and theft by deception (Seward County)
