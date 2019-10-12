• This listing pertains to inmates from York and surrounding counties.
Friday, Oct. 18 at 8:30 a.m.
Community Corrections Center, Lincoln
• Ryan M. Barbeau. Convictions: Possession of a controlled substance, possession of a firearm while in violation of controlled substance law, possession of money will in violation of controlled substance law. Jurisdiction: Hamilton County
Monday, Oct. 21 at 9:30 a.m.
Tecumseh State Correctional Institution
• Ronny Morales. Convictions and jurisdictions: Burglary (Hamilton County), three burglaries (Hall County), and possession of a stolen firearm (Hall County)
Wednesday, Oct. 23 at 8:30 a.m.
Community Corrections Center, Lincoln
• Marvin G. Stigall. Conviction: Possession of a deadly weapon by a felon. Jurisdiction: Seward County
•Matthew Aunkst. Convictions: First degree arson, burglary, criminal trespassing, possession of a controlled substance. Jurisdiction: York County
Wednesday, Oct. 30at 9:30 a.m.
Nebraska Center for Women, York
• Sarah Inness. Convictions and jurisdictions: Possession of a controlled substance (York County), burglary (Boone County), possession of a controlled substance (Hall County), possession of burglary tools (Hamilton County), theft by unlawful taking (two counts, both Buffalo County)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.