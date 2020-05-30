(Listing pertains to inmates from York and surrounding counties)
Community Correctional Center, Lincoln
Friday, June 19, 8:30 a.m.
• Shawna L. Allen. Convictions and jurisdictions: Assault by a confined person (York County), first degree assault (Douglas County), robbery (Douglas County), three convictions of theft by shoplifting (Douglas County)
• Camilo D. Johnican. Convictions and jurisdictions: Possession of a firearm during a controlled substance violation (Seward County)
Nebraska State Penitentiary, Lincoln
Monday, June 22, 8:30 a.m.
• Michael J. Pietrzykowski. Convictions and jurisdictions: Delivery of a controlled substance (Seward County), tax stamp violation (Seward County)
• Drake D. Smelker. Convictions and jurisdictions: Possession of a stolen firearm (York County), burglary (Hall County)
Lincoln Correctional Center, Lincoln
Tuesday, June 23, 8:30 a.m.
• Anthony Mattison. Convictions and jurisdictions: Theft by unlawful taking (Hamilton County), escape (Lancaster County), operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest (Buffalo County), operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest (Platte County), theft by receiving stolen property (Buffalo County), theft by receiving stolen property (Platte County), theft by shoplifting (Platte County), theft by unlawful taking (Clay County)
Omaha Correctional Center, Omaha
Friday, June 26, 8:30 a.m.
• Devin L. Moellenberndt. Convictions and jurisdictions: Third degree assault (Hamilton County), possession of a deadly weapon by a felon (Hamilton County), possession of burglary tools (Hamilton County), first degree sexual assault (Hamilton County), theft (Hamilton County)
• Harold J. Sullivan. Convictions and jurisdictions: Sexual assault of a child (Seward County), nine convictions of sexually explicit visual depictions involving a child (Seward County)
