HAMILTON COUNTY – Troopers with the Nebraska State patrol found 121 pounds of high grade marijuana during a traffic stop in Hamilton County on Wednesday.
According to the state patrol, at approximately 12:40 p.m., a trooper observed an eastbound Toyota Camry speeding near Giltner on Interstate 80.
A traffic stop was initiated.
During the stop, a drug dog with the state patrol detected the presence of a controlled substance in the vehicle.
During a subsequent search, troopers allegedly found the large amount of marijuana concealed in trash bags, duffel bags and a suitcase.
The driver, Fran Ferreiras, 28, of Cliffside Park, New Jersey, was arrested for possession of marijuana, more than one pound, a Class 4 felony; possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, a Class 3 felony; and having no drug tax stamp, a Class 4 felony.
Ferreiras was lodged in the Hamilton County Jail.
