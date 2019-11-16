121

The troopers found 121 pounds of high grade marijuana during a traffic stop on I-80 in Hamilton County.

 Photo provided by the Nebraska State Patrol

HAMILTON COUNTY – Troopers with the Nebraska State patrol found 121 pounds of high grade marijuana during a traffic stop in Hamilton County on Wednesday.

According to the state patrol, at approximately 12:40 p.m., a trooper observed an eastbound Toyota Camry speeding near Giltner on Interstate 80.

A traffic stop was initiated.

During the stop, a drug dog with the state patrol detected the presence of a controlled substance in the vehicle.

During a subsequent search, troopers allegedly found the large amount of marijuana concealed in trash bags, duffel bags and a suitcase.

The driver, Fran Ferreiras, 28, of Cliffside Park, New Jersey, was arrested for possession of marijuana, more than one pound, a Class 4 felony; possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, a Class 3 felony; and having no drug tax stamp, a Class 4 felony.

Ferreiras was lodged in the Hamilton County Jail.

Sign up for York News Times Email Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.