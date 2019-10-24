YORK — Efforts of advocacy group People 4 York have already seen the proverbial fruits of their labor, but also recently earned accolades from a statewide organization.
The Nebraska Library Association Public Library and Trustee Section (NLA-PLTS) selected People 4 York as the recipient of its yearly Advocacy Award. “This award recognizes a trustee, user, friend, foundation, or library board that has provided exceptional support for their local library. The award can be given to an individual or a group,” explains the NLA-PLTS website. Among other things, candidates are evaluated based on: advocacy in supporting a community or state the library, significantly contributing to a specific program or support of the library and contributing to the work of NLA.
People 4 York formed after Kilgore Memorial Library’s budget was in danger of significant budget cuts. In a previous York News Times article, Kilgore library director Deb Robertson reported that cuts across the library would come to $156,755. As a result of the library’s financial situation, Kilgore lost one full-time staff member and a part-time staffer. Cuts were so significant, Robertson said in the aforementioned article, “It’s getting to the point where our (number of) hours (open to the public) are starting to be impacted.”
Then People 4 York formed.
The group utilized many avenues to voice their support for Kilgore; letters to the editor and council members, social media posts, public appearances, buttons and – of course – the neon-green t-shirts proclaiming “I [heart] KML” that seemed to pop up all over town. People 4 York and Kilgore’s other supporters made their voices heard.
“You spoke loud and clear for our library,” Roberson said as she started the reception.
Because of this, Pat Leach, Chairperson of the NLA-PLTS awards committee and Lincoln City Libraries director, presented the Advocacy Award to People 4 York representative Mitch Roush during a special Tuesday evening reception.
The award process involves a nomination, along with letters of recommendation and documentation of the recipient’s efforts. The nomination and application materials are evaluated by a special NLA-PLTS committee. Previous honorees include volunteers and library board members. A Yorkite -- Mike Teetor, a Kilgore Memorial Library Board and Foundation member – received the award in 2012.
Kilgore Memorial Library Quick Stats
• Operating Budget: $534,553
• Registered Users: 8,527
• Collection Size: 109,688
• Annual Circulation: 78,972
(Statistics from October 2017 - September 2018.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.