County Court
• Fugitive from justice – Joseph Parmalee Borst, no address listed, preliminary hearing waived, bound over to District Court.
• Driving under the influence, .15+ or refusal (one prior conviction) -- Mark A. Wahlstrom, Beatrice, fined $1,000, sentenced to 120 days in jail, driver’s license revoked two years.
• Driving under suspension/before reinstatement – Dawn M. Phillips, Beatrice, fined $200. Also careless driving, fined $100.
• Possession of one ounce or less of marijuana – Kaytlin N. Armstrong, York, fined $300.
• Driving under the influence, first offense – Andrew J. Wacker, Omaha, fined $500, sentenced to 10 days jail, ordered to six months probation, driver’s license revoked 60 days.
• Theft by shoplifting, $0-$500 – Charles J. Graham, York, fined $250.
• Theft by shoplifting, $0-$500 – Kent Garrett, York, fined $200.
Traffic violations
• Overweight on axle or group of axles – Angel H. Varela, Montezuma, Kan., fined $325.
• Failure to stay in lane – Juan V. Loarca Loarca, Denison, Iowa, fined $25. Also no operator’s license, fined $75.
• No valid registration – John R. Dahl, York, fined $25.
• Careless driving – Richard C. Wooddell, Jr., Canton, Ill., fined $100. Also illegal U-turn, fined $25.
• Failure to use turn signal – Parker W. Hughes, Livermore, Calif., fined $25. Also speeding, fined $25.
• Careless driving – Jose N. Majano Franco, Beltsville, Md., fined $100 Also speeding, fined $200.
• Driving the wrong way on a one-way – Dylan D. Nissen, Beaver Crossing, fined $25.
• Illegal U-turn – Nolan C. Gurnsey, North Platte, fined $25.
• Illegal U-turn – Joseph P. Whalen, Peoria, Ill., fined $25.
• Careless driving – Saif M. Alzubaidi, Sacramento, Calif., fined $100. Also speeding, fined $200.
• No valid registration – Kathryn L. Brown, York, fined $25.
• Violation of a stop or yield sign – Dalton H. Stodieck, York, fined $75.
• Violation of a stop or yield sign – Jasbir Singh, East Elmhurst, N.Y., fined $75.
• No valid registration – Timothy H. Wempen, York, dismissed.
• No operator’s license – Thomas J. Hallmark, York, fined $75.
• No valid registration – Charity A. Perryman, York, fined $25.
Speeding
• Ever Moncada Garcia, Aurora, Colo., fined $75.
• Tyler S. Vaughan, Central City, fined $200.
• Read T. Otto, Aurora, Colo., fined $125.
•Kolton D. Kaspar, Dorchester, fined $75.
• Gerardo Montoya, Jr., LaVista, fined $75.
• Leah M. Church, Plattsmouth, fined $75.
• Kevin A. Wolfley, Chicago, Ill., fined $75.
• Teague P. Stewart, Scribner, fined $25.
• Serge M. Mutombo, Euless, Texas, fined $200.
• Zaki Kousa, Westmont, Ill., fined $200.
• Zachary W. France, Sutton, fined $25.
• Duane E. Walker, Omaha, fined $125.
• Bryan A. Hartshorn, Circle Pines, Minn., fined $200.
• Kevin D. Davis, York, fined $75.
• Andrea L. Hunnicutt, Aurora, fined $75.
• Christina M. Wilson, Lincoln, fined $200.
• Jeremey Kohlman, Jr., York, fined $75.
• Brittany L. Abbott, Pismo Beach, Calif., fined $125.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.