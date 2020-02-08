County Court
• Driving under the influence, first offense – Davi M. Da Silva Mendonca, York, fined $500, sentenced to 10 days jail, ordered to six months probation, driver’s license revoked 60 days.
• Possession of one ounce or less of marijuana – Gina M. Armijo Cleaver, Romeoville, Ill., fined $300. Also possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $100.
• Possession of one ounce or less of marijuana – James J. Oneill, Puyallup, Wash., fined $300.
• Contributing to the delinquency of a child – Nathan E. Martin, York, fined $500, sentenced to 30 days jail, ordered to six months probation.
• Attempt of a Class 4 felony – Barbara J. Peach, York, sentenced to 30 days jail, ordered to 18 months probation.
• Driving under the influence, first offense – Frank J. Sapp, Trenton, fined $500, sentenced to 10 days jail, ordered to six months probation, driver’s license revoked 60 days.
• Domestic assault/intentionally causing bodily injury – Jarrod C. Shoup, Phillips, fined $500, sentenced to 48 hours jail, ordered to 24 months probation.
• Driving under suspension/before reinstatement – Byron D. Davidson, Omaha, fined $100. Also careless driving, fined $100. Also speeding, fined $125.
• Possession of one ounce or less of marijuana – Hector Jimenez, Milwaukee, Wis., fined $300. Also speeding, fined $75.
• Driving under the influence, first offense – Rosa D. Marshall, Lincoln, fined $500, sentenced to 10 days jail, ordered to six months probation, driver’s license revoked 60 days. Also driving under suspension/before reinstatement, fined $250, sentenced to 10 days jail, ordered to six months probation.
• Harboring excessive dogs – Fatima Reyes, York, fined $50.
• Driving under the influence, .15+ -- David L. Smith, York, fined $500, sentenced to two days jail, ordered to 12 months probation, driver’s license revoked one year.
• Theft by shoplifting, $0-$500 – Cynthia L. Novotny, Deshler, fined $200.
Speeding
• Kyara M. Schafer, South Williamsport, Penn., fined $75.
• Laura Y. Aguilar, Kearney, fined $75.
• Donald R. Brown, Denver, Colo., fined $75.
• Lupe Reyes-Nunez, Grand Island, fined $75.
• Harmonie A. Sieck, Staplehurst, fined $75.
• Jaydon R. Stuart, Henderson, fined $25.
• Richard M. Reed, Kearney, fined $25.
• Richard F. Blanner, Mission, Kan., fined $200.
• Kyle S. McIntosh, Philadelphia, Penn., fined $125.
• Krista A. Duffy, Colorado Springs, Colo., fined $125.
• Dana Hobbs, York, fined $200.
• Daniel A. Schlichtman, Davenport, fined $75.
Traffic violations
• Failure to use turn signal – Michael Y. Ngassa, Cedar Hill, Texas, fined $25. Also speeding, fined $200.
• Overweight on axle or group of axles, two counts – Stacey K. Owens, Seward, fined $150 on each count.
• Overweight on axle or group of axles, two counts – Kelby D. Pflughaupt, Seward, fined $25 on one count and $150 on the second count.
• Failure to use seat belt – Neal A. Ely, Grafton, fined $25. Also speeding, fined $25.
• Illegal U-turn – Rachel J. Allyn, Minneapolis, Minn., fined $25.
• Driving on the shoulder of a highway – Aubrey R. Egr, Bellwood, fined $25. Also speeding, fined $25.
• No valid registration – Alma V. Bautista, South Sioux City, fined $25. Also no operator’s license, fined $75.
• Violation of stop or yield sign – Michael A. Steube, York, fined $75.
• Improper stopping or parking – Anmol H. Singh, Union City, Calif., fined $25.
• Illegal U-turn – Gary W. Schilling, Englewood, Colo., fined $25.
• No registration in vehicle – Teresa Willcock, York, fined $25. Also speeding, fined $75.
• Wrong way on a one-way – Tony L. Blackwell, York, fined $25. Also clearance lights required, fined $25.
