County Court
• Issuing a bad check, $0-$500 – Emily Sabata, Columbus, fined $100.
• Driving under suspension/before reinstatement – Aaron M. Tuenge, North Platte, fined $100.
• Theft by shoplifting, $0-$500 – Tina M. Asti, York, fined $250.
• Theft by shoplifting, $0-$500, second subsequent offense – Thomas A. Leffers, York, sentenced to 90 days jail.
• Harboring a vicious dog – Rosa Emma Hernandez, York, fined $75.
• Theft by shoplifting, $0-$500 – Ashley A. Rountree, York, sentenced to 10 days jail, ordered to 12 months probation.
• Theft by deception, $0-$500 – Troy E. Pfeil, St. Paul, fined $200. Also failure to appear or comply, fined $50.
• Driving under suspension/before reinstatement – Christopher D. Williams, Seward, fined $100.
• Theft by shoplifting, $0-$500 – Alexa J. Kush, York, fined $100.
• Driving under the influence, first offense – Shannon L. Magnussen, Bradshaw, fined $500, sentenced to 10 days jail, ordered to six months probation, driver’s license revoked 60 days.
• First degree criminal trespassing – James Williams, York, sentenced to three days jail.
Speeding
• Lauren A. Dillon, South Bend, Ind., fined $75.
• Jasmine A. Gonzalez, Glendale Heights, Ill., fined $75.
• Dennis D. Linke, North Loup, fined $75.
• Baba M. Sirima, Omaha, fined $75.
• Andrea Y. Garcia, Ingleside, Texas, fined $75.
• Scott E. Brown, Red Oak, Iowa, dismissed.
• Caren L. Sgarlato, Brooklyn, N.Y., fined $300.
• Jacob D. Stachewicz, Greeley, Colo., dismissed.
• David F. Peterson, Grafton, fined $25.
Traffic violations
• Parking in a handicapped space, first offense – Jon P. Barrett, Cheyenne, Wyo., fined $150.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.