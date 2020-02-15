County Court
• Fugitive from justice – Nicholas C. Martinez, Plainfield, Ill., preliminary hearing waived, bound over to District Court.
• Possession of one ounce or less of marijuana – Travis G. Cleveland, Bolingbrook, Ill., fined $300. Also possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $100. Also speeding, fined $25.
• Possession of drug paraphernalia – Dusty J. Morehead, Utica, fined $100.
• Possession of one ounce or less of marijuana – Gerald D. Grimes, Omaha, fined $300. Also possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $100. Also speeding, fined $200. Also driving under suspension/before reinstatement, fined $100.
• Driving under suspension/before reinstatement – Ian M. Ivey, Lincoln, fined $100.
• Minor in possession, under 19 – Zayden M. Loreman, York, fined $300. Also reckless driving, first offense, fined $300.
• Disturbing the peace – John D. Carpenter, Trinity, Texas, fined $250.
• Disturbing the peace – Stormy L. Early, Onalaska, Texas, fined $300.
• Second degree criminal trespassing – Skyler Crowe, Hastings, sentenced to four days jail.
• Driving under the influence, .15+ or refusal, one prior conviction – Scott J. Hannon, York, fined $1,000, sentenced to 30 days jail, given credit for four days already served, ordered to 24 months probation, driver’s license revoked three years.
• Possession of money while in violation of 28-416 – Victoria A. Winters, Denver, Colo., preliminary hearing waived, bound over to District Court.
Traffic violations
• Driving on the shoulder of a highway – Dillon M. Metzger, Bradshaw, dismissed. Also speeding, dismissed. Also failure to use seat belts, dismissed.
• Failure to use turn signal – Jeremiah T. Larson, no address listed, fined $25. Also no proof of insurance, fined $100. Also no registration in vehicle, fined $25.
• No operator’s license – Efrain O. Cooper Vasquez, Omaha, fined $75. Also speeding, fined $200.
• No operator’s license – Wilmer Chicas-Vasquez, Omaha, find $75. Also speeding, fined $200.
• Following too close – Keegan L. Cummings, North Platte, fined $50. Also speeding, fined $125.
• Overweight on axle or group of axles – Kenneth T. Nehls, Sr., Hastings, fined $100. Also violation of permit rules, fined $100.
• Driving the wrong way on a one-way – Tina M. Teague, Morgan City, La., fined $25.
• No valid registration – Efrain I. Chavez Acosta, York, fined $25.
• Overweight on axle or group of axles – Richard L. Burhoop, Goehner, fined $75.
• Failure to use caution while passing stopped emergency vehicles – Amy L. Werner, York, fined $100. Also careless driving, fined $100.
• Excess windshield/window tinting – Claton D. Peters, Waco, fined $25.
• Violation of a stop or yield sign – Efrain I. Chavez Acosta, York, fined $75.
Speeding
• Jesse J. Kilbreath, Great Bend, N.Y., fined $25.
• William L. Gage, York, fined $75.
• Jane M. Pederson, Eau Claire, Wis., fined $75.
• Dakota E. Eilers, Gresham, fined $25. Also failure to use seat belt, fined $25.
• Raymond E. Martinez, Gering, fined $75.
• Kain A. Verhage, Fairmont, dismissed.
• Sarah A. Micek, Columbus, dismissed.
• Jacob M. Diaz, York, dismissed.
