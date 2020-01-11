Speeding
• Reid A. Heidtbrink, York, fined $200. Also failure to use seat belt, fined $25.
• Jestin D. Ochsner, Hastings, fined $75.
• Daniel Rodriguez, Lincoln, fined $75.
• Cade J. Hodapp, Littleton, Colo., fined $25.
Traffic violations
• No valid registration – Trent I. Bergen, Sutton, fined $25. Also driving on the shoulder of a highway, fined $25. Also violation of a hand-held wireless communication device regulation, fined $200.
• Overweight on axle or group of axles, two counts – Randall D. Tonniges, Gresham, fined $325 on one count, $75 on the second count.
• Improper/defective vehicle lights – Tyson L. Nitzel, York, fined $25.
• Failure to use caution while passing stopped emergency vehicles – Brian J. Papierniak, Henrico, N.C., fined $100.
• Failure to yield right-of-way – Andra N. Gannon, Seward, fined $25.
County Court
• Possession of one once or less of marijuana – Brandon M. Wiggins, Polo, Ill., fined $300.
