County Court

• Second degree criminal trespassing – Dechelly M. Ramsey, York, sentenced to 90 days jail, given credit for 46 days already served, ordered to pay $200 restitution.

• Possession of one ounce or less of marijuana – David Anderson Davis, Statham, Ga., fined $300.

• Possession of one ounce or less of marijuana – Michael J. Kos, Roselle, Ill., fined $300.

Speeding

• Juan J. Morfin Gonzalez, Gainesville, Ga., fined $25.

• Caitlyn E. McIlvain, Liberty, Mo., fined $75.

• Annette D. Yost, Sutton, fined $75.

• Sabine I. Russell, York, fined $75.

Traffic violations

• Careless driving – Issakha Ndiaye, Silverthorne, Colo., fined $100.

• Illegal U-turn – Stephen K. Fleming, Bellevue, fined $25.

• Illegal U-turn – Susan M. Kirkpatrick, Walton, fined $25.

• Illegal U-turn – Donald L. Biege, Taylors, S.C., fined $25.

• Disobeying stop lights – Scott A. Melton, Sterling, Okla., fined $75.

• No valid registration – Logan P. West, York, fined $25.

• Careless driving – Kaleb A. Bliss, Benedict, fined $100.

