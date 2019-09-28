County Court
• Second degree criminal trespassing – Dechelly M. Ramsey, York, sentenced to 90 days jail, given credit for 46 days already served, ordered to pay $200 restitution.
• Possession of one ounce or less of marijuana – David Anderson Davis, Statham, Ga., fined $300.
• Possession of one ounce or less of marijuana – Michael J. Kos, Roselle, Ill., fined $300.
Speeding
• Juan J. Morfin Gonzalez, Gainesville, Ga., fined $25.
• Caitlyn E. McIlvain, Liberty, Mo., fined $75.
• Annette D. Yost, Sutton, fined $75.
• Sabine I. Russell, York, fined $75.
Traffic violations
• Careless driving – Issakha Ndiaye, Silverthorne, Colo., fined $100.
• Illegal U-turn – Stephen K. Fleming, Bellevue, fined $25.
• Illegal U-turn – Susan M. Kirkpatrick, Walton, fined $25.
• Illegal U-turn – Donald L. Biege, Taylors, S.C., fined $25.
• Disobeying stop lights – Scott A. Melton, Sterling, Okla., fined $75.
• No valid registration – Logan P. West, York, fined $25.
• Careless driving – Kaleb A. Bliss, Benedict, fined $100.
