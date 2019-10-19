County Court
• Theft by shoplifting, $0-$500 – Hugh L. Hancock, II, York, fined $100.
• Violating hunting/fishing regulations – Robert A. Hlavac, Omaha, fined $100.
• Possession of an open alcohol container – Conner T. Luettel, Gresham, fined $50. Also reckless driving, first offense, fined $500.
• Driving under the influence, first offense – Randall Milton, York, fined $500, sentenced to seven days jail, license revoked six months.
• Theft by unlawful taking, $0-$500 – Anthony S. Wireman, York, fined $100.
• Criminal mischief, $0-$500 – Sugey Garcia, York, fined $100.
• Dog running at large, two counts – Kimberly S. Lammers, York, fined $50 on each count.
• Driving under suspension/before reinstatement – Trista D. Patton, York, fined $100.
• Attempt of a Class 4 felony – Christopher Ramos-Williams, York, sentenced to 120 days jail, given credit for six days already served.
Speeding
• Dillon W. Lawter, Lincoln, fined $75.
• Barbara N. Munoz, Bradshaw, fined $25.
• Katherine E. Smallwood, Lincoln, fined $75.
• Patrick J. McConnell, Lincoln, fined $10.
• Chelsey R. Roy, St. Louis, Mo., fined $25.
• Tracey A. Bonafede, Blasdell, N.Y., fined $25.
• Macy J. Burback, Sutton, dismissed.
• Bernabe A. Gomez Venavides, York, fined $25.
• Robert Gonzales, Santa Barbara, Calif., dismissed.
• Chase J. Dugan, Cozad, fined $25.
• Ray L. Sowell, Big Lake, Minn., fined $75.
• Lisa A. Heine, Waco, fined $25.
• Nataliya Nikytyna, Port Orange, Fla., dismissed.
• Christopher D. Bisignano, Papillion, fined $25.
Traffic violations
• No valid registration -- Fatima E. George Lopez, Sutton, fined $25.
• Violation of a stop or yield sign – Jadyn T. Rodenbaugh, Grand Island, fined $75. Also illegal U-turn, fined $25.
• No valid registration – Amanda L. Tripp, McCool Junction, fined $25.
• Illegal U-turn – Kimberly K. Beran, Grand Island, dismissed.
• Illegal U-turn – Jason D. Clinton, Greeley, Iowa, fined $25.
• No proof of insurance – Pedro I. Hernandez, St. Peter, Minn., fined $100. Also speeding, fined $125. Also operator’s license, fined $75.
• No valid registration – Brandi Alvarez, York, fined $25.
• No valid registration – Thomas Hallmark, York, fined $25. Also no operator’s license, fined $75.
• Operating or parking an unregistered vehicle – Aaron R. Moore, York, fined $25. Also no proof of insurance, fined $100.
• Failure to yield right-of-way – Rosa M. Vallejo Jauregui, El Paso, Texas, fined $25.
• No valid registration – Tiffany J. Dye, York , fined $25.
• No valid registration – Nolan T. Day, Lincoln, fined $25.
• Illegal U-turn – Michael R. Kennedy, Onalaska, Texas, fined $25.
• Improper stopping or parking – Bayar Babcock, Aurora, Colo., fined $25.
• Disobeying a traffic control device – Don L. Odey, Hastings, fined $25.
