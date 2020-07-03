County Court
• Possession of one ounce of marijuana or less – Jill R. Romanek, Avon, Colo., fined $300. Also possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $100. Also speeding, fined $75.
• Driving under the influence, second offense – Patrick M. Regan, Lincoln, fined $500, sentenced to 10 days jail, ordered to 12 months probation, driver’s license revoked 18 months.
• Possession of an open alcohol container – Caleb T. Mommens, Waco, fined $50.
• Possession of one ounce or less of marijuana – Chloe N. Koch, York, fined $300. Also possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $100.
• Harboring an unlicensed dog – Alexis H. Hoeft, York, fined $25.
• Theft by shoplifting, $0-$500 – Victoria L. Haynes, Clarks, fined $200.
• Issuing a bad check, $0-$500, two counts – Stacy Beck, Hebron, fined $150 on each count.
• Attempt of a Class 4 felony – Thomas Hallmark, York, sentenced to five days jail and given credit for five days already served.
• Fugitive from justice, four counts – Breon Williams, Katy, Texas, preliminary hearings waived, bound over to District Court.
• Theft by unlawful taking, $501-$1,499 – Raeesah Williams Breon, Hazelwood, Mo., sentenced to 16 days jail and ordered to pay $5,546.99 in restitution.
• Possession of an open alcohol container – Alfredo Alaniz Cervantes, Milford, fined $50.
• Possession of an open alcohol container – Raymondo Alaniz Cervantes, Milford, fined $50.
• Driving under suspension/before reinstatement – Brandy F. Ward, York, fined $100.
• Possession of one ounce or less of marijuana – Andrew J. Moncada, Norwalk, Conn., fined $300. Also speeding, fined $200.
• Minor in possession, under 19 – Madison N. Elznic, York, fined $300.
• Theft by shoplifting, $0-$500 – Jeri L. Coplen, Aurora, fined $150.
• Third degree sexual assault of a child – Dechelly M. Ramsey, Lincoln, preliminary hearing waived, bound over to
District Court
• Driving under the influence, first offense – Darius R. Jenkins, York, fined $500, sentenced to 10 days jail, ordered to six months probation, driver’s license revoked 60 days.
• Driving under suspension/before reinstatement – Russell L. Vassar, Elm Creek, fined $100. Also failure to yield right-of-way, fined $25.
• Possession of one ounce or less of marijuana – Hailey L. Blundell, York, fined $300. Also possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $100.
• Driving under the influence, first offense – Levi E. Klein, Osceola, fined $500, sentenced to seven days jail, driver’s license revoked six months.
• False reporting – Prince Ade, Des Moines, Iowa, sentenced to two days jail, given credit for six days already served. Also possession of one ounce or less of marijuana, fined $300.
• Third degree assault – Dillon Gabriel, Osceola, fined $500, sentenced to 30 days jail, ordered to six months probation, ordered to pay $426 restitution.
• Fugitive from justice – Flavio Tizon, Providence, R.I., preliminary hearing waived, bound over to District Court.
• Possession of one ounce or less of marijuana – Michael D. Land, Keokuk, Iowa, fined $300.
Speeding
• Nicholas C. Davis, Fort Collins, Colo., fined $75.
• Bailey R. Worster, Seward, fined $125.
• Roxanne M. Paulson, Tijelas, N.M., fined $200.
• Amanda L. Johns, Waverly, fined $75.
• Jonathan Abarca Hernandez, Americus, Ga., fined $75.
• Levi T. Coffey, Geneva, fined $75.
• Jacob A. Sanmiguel, Pasadena, Texas, fined $75.
• Fabini Birleanu, Baltimore, Md., fined $125.
• Jeremy M. Messenger, Arvada, Colo., fined $125.
• Marcus E. Williams, York, fined $125.
• Alyx K. Juanes, Omaha, fined $125.
• Shayla K. Bussinger, Lincoln, fined $200.
• Carmen M. Galdamez, Lincoln, fined $200.
• Cristinel Caramalau, El Mirage, Ariz., fined $125.
• Rocio M. Lopez, Grand Island, fined $200.
• Thelma L. Roehrs, Henderson, fined $75.
Traffic violations
• Violation of a stop or yield sign – Andrew P. Park, Henderson, fined $75.
• Driving on the shoulder of highway – Susana Rodriguez-Jamie, Bradshaw, fined $25. Also failure to use child passenger restraint, fined $25.
• No valid registration – Dakota E. Eilers, Gresham, fined $25.
• Careless driving – Manuel A. Solares Reyes, Elgin, Ill., fined $100. Also speeding, fined $200.
• Disobeying a traffic control device – Derrek J. Cocchiarella, Norfolk, fined $25.
• No helmet – Jay E. Gagne, Three Forks, Mont., fined $50.
• No operator’s license – Rachelle Gunhammer, York, fined $75.
• Improper/defective vehicle lights – James Jones Jr., District Heights, Md., fined $25. Also driving below minimum freeway speed, fined $10.
• No operator’s license – James Lyon, York, fined $75.
• No valid registration – Jay S. Staehr, York, fined $25.
• Driving on the shoulder of a highway – Adam N. Orgler, Huxley, Iowa, fined $25.
• Careless driving – Ester Malachtova, Des Plaines, Ill., fined $100. Also speeding, fined $200.
