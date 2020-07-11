County Court
• Criminal trespassing, first degree – Cody L. Brouillette, York, sentenced to eight days jail. Also criminal mischief, $0-$500, sentenced to eight days jail, to be served concurrently.
• Attempt of a Class 4 felony – Dylan J. Rutt, Hastings, sentenced to 30 days jail and ordered to 12 months probation.
• Committing child abuse negligently – Damien C. Todd, York, sentenced to 30 days jail and given credit for one day already served.
• Possession of one ounce or less of marijuana – Dustin R. Braddock, Geneva, fined $300. Also possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $100.
• Criminal mischief, $0-$500 – Jonathan A. Gilchrist, York, fined $250.
• Possession of one ounce or less of marijuana – McLean A. Christiansen, York, fined $300.
• Possession of one ounce or less of marijuana – Sevanna L. Gewinner, York, fined $300. Also possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $100.
• Minor in possession, under 19 – Scott M. Valasquez-Lopez, York, fined $300. Also possession of an open alcohol container, fined $50.
• Third degree assault – Matthew A. Aunkst, York, sentenced to 30 days jail.
Traffic violation
• No valid registration – Robert J. Turner, Stromsburg, fined $25. Also no proof of insurance, fined $100.
• No valid registration – Kevin Lyon, York, dismissed.
• Careless driving – Nathan L. Christensen, York, fined $100.
Speeding
• Ronald A. Taylor, Woodville, Ohio, fined $75.
• Ali A. El Sadawi, Willowbrook, Ill., fined $75.
• David S. Rodgers, Milford Center, Ohio, fined $75.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.